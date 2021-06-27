Contact Us
WHO DID IT? Man Shot In Paterson Home

Jerry DeMarco
73 Madison Street, Paterson
73 Madison Street, Paterson Photo Credit: GoogleMaps / Paterson PD

A Paterson man was hospitalized after taking a bullet in the right shoulder Sunday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

A release issued by Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes's office confirmed that the 48-year-old man had been shot in the first-floor hallway of a single-family Madison Street home around 1 p.m.

The prosecutor didn’t say how he was shot, however, whether it was believed to be accidental or intentional or whether there were any suspects -- only that he was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center after police found him sitting inside the residence.

No other information was released.

