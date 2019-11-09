Contact Us
White Couple That Used Livingston Fertility Clinic Has Part-Asian Baby

A fertility clinic based at St. Barnabas in Livingston has been accused of using the wrong man's sperm to help get a Verona couple pregnant. Photo Credit: Google

A judge has ordered a fertility clinic based at St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston to hand over donor lists after a Verona couple gave birth to a child outside their race, according to published reports.

In a lawsuit, the Verona couple, who are now divorced, says the Institute for Reproductive Medicine and Science impregnated the woman with the sperm of another man and not her husband's.

The baby has a genetic disorder seen in people of Southeast Asian descent. Neither the man or the woman, who are white, carry the gene for the condition. Genetic testing further revealed that the man is not the child's biological father. The child has also developed Asian features.

The lawsuit states the episode was a major factor in the couple's divorce.

