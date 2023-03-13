WHEW: Phony $18M 'Prize' Nearly Convinces Wyckoff Woman, 82, To Give Scammer $10,000

An 82-year-old woman from Wyckoff came within a whisker of losing $10,000 to a scammer who managed to con her out of $500 by claiming that she’d won $18 million and a new luxury vehicle, authorities said.

The caller from an unknown number told the woman that she'd won a Publishers Clearing House grand prize, Police Lt. Joseph Soto said.

However, the caller said she’d have to buy $10,000 worth of gift cards – and then provide the numbers on them – to collect her prizes, Soto said.

The woman bought a $500 card and gave the information to redeem it to the caller, the lieutenant said.

He then lowered the fee to $5,000 and requested the remaining $4,500, which Soto said finally made the victim suspicious.

The woman wisely told the scammer that she "wanted to consult with her accountant prior to sending any additional monies,” the lieutenant said. “The caller continued to call her until she blocked the number.”

Borough police began investigating.

Although the woman still lost 500 bucks, it paled in comparison to the $25,000 in cash that an unwitting 75-year-old Glen Rock woman literally gift-wrapped for a scammer.

Not everyone falls for it. Late last year, a cold-hearted scammer who tried to trick a Paramus woman out of $15,000 got duped herself.

Claiming to be a police officer, the con artist told the woman her daughter had been arrested and needed bail money. The woman kept calm, didn’t panic and called police.

A driver who later arrived to pick up the cash was immediately arrested.

REMEMBER: NO ONE calls and asks you for money for any reason over the phone. If someone does, it’s a scam. Don’t fall for it. “Let unknown calls go to your voicemail,” Soto said. Also: Please warn any elderly family members or friends of this. Nobody wants to see innocent people victimized.

