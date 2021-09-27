Where NJ's $1 Million Powerball Ticket Was Sold

A New Jersey lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold in Camden County.

The Powerball ticket for the Saturday, Sept. 25 drawing was sold at Shop & Go on Johnson Road in Turnersville.

The ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn: 22, 23, 37, 62, and 63. The Red Power Ball number was 19.

In addition, one ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball winning $50,000.

The ticket was sold at Wawa on New Road in Northfield (Atlantic County).

