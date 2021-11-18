When To Set Your Alarm To Catch Tonight's Nearly Total Lunar Eclipse

The longest partial lunar eclipse of the century is just hours away -- and your window to catch it is narrow and early.

If you want to see the eclipse at its peak, you'll want to set your alarm for just before 4 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 19. Tomorrow's Beaver Moon is expected to be the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years, according to the Holcomb Observatory.

The the moon will appear to subtly dim at 1:02 a.m. ET on Friday, and the partial eclipse will begin at 2:19 a.m., according to NASA. The eclipse will reach its peak at 4:03 a.m. ET -- when 97 percent of the moon will be eclipsed, NASA said.

The partial eclipse will last for three hours and 28 minutes, and the total duration of the eclipse will be six hours and one minute, the Observatory said.

The red color of the moon will become visible 3:45 a.m., and added that the best time to view the red color will be during the peak, NASA said.

