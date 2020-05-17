When Nature Calls: Restrooms Have Reopened In These NJ Parks

New Jersey's park service has begun reopening restrooms.

The restrooms below have been reopened while rest will begin reopening next week. Masks must be worn inside of the restrooms.

Some county and municipal parks have begun reopening their restrooms, too.

The following are open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, with the exception of Island Beach State Park’s restroom, which is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Liberty State Park’s restroom which is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Allaire State Park: Main Parking lot restroom

Brendan T Byrne State Forest: Pakim Pond

Cape May Point State Park: Visitor Center

Cheesequake State Park: Sandpit, lakeside

Fort Mott State Park: Picnic Grove

High Point State Park and New Jersey Veterans' Memorial: Beach parking lot

Hopatcong State Park: Main parking lot

Island Beach State Park: Swimming area 1

Jenny Jump State Forest: Notch parking lot

Kittatinny Valley State Park: Lake Aeroflex parking lot

Official: Liberty State Park: portable toilets lots 4 and 8, admin buildings in lots 4 and 8

Ringwood State Park: Ringwood Manor/Skylands Carriage House

Round Valley Recreation Area: East and West parking lots

Stokes State Forest: Lake Ocquittunk and park office

Swartswood State Park: Swartswood Beach

Voorhees State Park: Main office

Waterloo Village Historic Site: Comfort station

Wawayanda State Park: Park office

Worthington State Forest: Park office

These parks will begin reopening restroom facilities this week:

Barnegat Lighthouse State Park

Bass River State Forest

Belleplain State Forest

Delaware & Raritan Canal State Park

Double Trouble State Park

Forked River State Marina

Hacklebarney State Park

Leonardo State Marina

Monmouth Battlefield State Park

Twin Lights Historic Site

Spruce Run Recreation Area

Stephens State Park

Parvin State Park

Princeton Battlefield State Park

Washington Crossing State Park

Wharton State Forest

Gov. Phil Murphy lifted the ban on keeping park-goers out of restrooms earlier this week, nearly three weeks after he allowed for the reopening of parks.

