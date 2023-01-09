Wheelchair-Bound Shooting Victim From Paterson Shot Again

A 35-year-old man confined to a wheelchair from a previous shooting was critically wounded by gunfire in Paterson, authorities confirmed.

The victim was shot multiple times at the five corners where Park Avenue and East 22nd Street meet shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said in a joint release.

The victim was immediately rushed in a private vehicle to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, the brief release says.

Valdes and Ribeiro didn’t characterize the severity of the wounds, but responders said he was in critical condition.

Seven rounds in all were believed fired, police reported.

