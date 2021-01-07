Wheel Thief Left Victims' Vehicles On Rocks, Wayne PD Charges

A wheel thief who left his Wayne victims’ vehicles on rocks was caught in the act before dawn Thursday, authorities said.

Township investigators had identified his car and had a description of Antony M. Arlequin-Salcedo, 22, of Paterson when Officer Steven Papile spotted him parked on Andover Drive near Burnside Place shortly before 2 a.m., Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.

Found near a vehicle in a nearby driveway were the tools of his illegal trade, the captain said.

On his car was a set of wheels stolen the night before, he said.

Arlequin-Salcedo was charged with theft, attempted theft, credit card theft and possession of burglary tools and false government documents before being released on a summons to face similar charges elsewhere, Daly said..

His vehicle was towed and the stolen wheels returned to their owner, the captain said.

