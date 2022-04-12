What We Know About Brooklyn Subway Shooting So Far (VIDEO)

Thirteen people were injured after a gunman opened fire at a Brooklyn subway station during rush hour Tuesday, April 12, officials said.

Police were searching for a man wearing a gas mask and orange construction vest as of 10:45 a.m., the New York Times reports. He aparently opened fire as the doors of the R train closed at the 25th street station, ABC7 reports.

** WARNING: The following video contains disturbing footage **

The source of a smoke condition initially reported as an explosive device was also under investigation.

Authorities were called to the 36th Street station in Sunset Park — where the D, N and R lines pass through — around 8:30 a.m., The Times says citing police.

It was not clear how many victims were injured as a direct result of the shooting.

"Several undetonated devices" were found at the scene by arriving firefighters, The Guardian reports.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.