What, No Ejector Seat? NJ Driver Had Bond-Like Gizmo To Duck Tolls, Police Say

VIDEO: You might've thought he was a James Bond or "Kingsman" fan after a New Jersey driver was nabbed by Port Authority police for using an electronic gizmo to evade tolls.

A New Jersey State Police trooper had notified them after seeing a blackout curtain descend over the rear license plate of a white Dodge Challenger as it passed through the cashless toll gate at the Holland Tunnel earlier this month, Port Authority Spokesperson Lenis Valens said.

The muscle car had no front plate, she said.

A Port Authority officer spotted the driver -- identified as Mark A. Aponte, 28, of Parlin -- do it again shortly before 8:30 a.m. Friday, March 25, Valens said.

Aponte, a former auto service tech originally from the Bronx, was stopped and seized before he reached the tunnel, she said.

Authority police charged Aponte with theft of services, tampering with public records and possession of burglary tools, Valens said. He was released pending a court hearing on charges of theft of services, tampering with public records and possession of burglar’s tools

Port Authority police over the years have caught several drivers trying to beat the system across the Hudson River.

A trucker who blew through a George Washington Bridge E-ZPass toll without paying in early 2018 had both license plates covered with gray tape, authorities said. SEE: GWB Toll Cheat Had Both License Plates Taped Over

The year before, a Bronx man got out of an Audi sedan on the GWB approach and taped a piece of paper over the plate before getting back in. SEE: Bronx Pair Taped Plate To Duck GWB Toll

In other incidents:

A Port Authority officer couldn’t believe his eyes as he watched another trucker duct-taping the license plates on his tractor-trailer before rolling through a George Washington Bridge E-ZPass lane in 2012. SEE: Port Authority officer catches tractor-trailer driver duct-taping plates to duck GWB toll

The year before, another trucker was caught at the George with a flip-up front license plate, authorities said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.