Westwood Mechanic's Hand Crushed In Park Ridge Auto Repair Shop Accident

A mechanic from Westwood had his hand crushed in a Thursday morning accident at a Park Ridge auto repair shop, authorities said.

The 61-year-old employee was working on a vehicle Z Star Park Ridge Auto Repair at Kinderkamack Road and Park Avenue when his right hand was crushed between the motor and its mount shortly after 10:30 a.m., Police Capt. Joseph Rampolla said.

Another worker freed him and Officer David DiGregorio administered first aid before the Tri-Boro Volunteer Ambulance Corps took him to Hackensack University Medical Center, the captain said.

