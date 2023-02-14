Westwood Man, 76, Jailed On Disturbing Human Remains Charges After Sister, 70, Is Found Dead

UPDATE: The 76-year-old brother of a Westwood woman whose body was found at least a week after she died was arrested on related charges.

Joan Winter, 70, formerly of Yonkers and Hartsdale, NY, and her brother Mark, 76, had lived together for several years in what had been their late mother's Kennedy Terrace home on a quiet cul-de-sac near Washington Avenue, those who knew them said.

Two friends who’d gone to the house looking for Joan said Mark told them she’d gone, a source with direct knowledge of the discovery said on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Police then conducted a welfare check there and discovered her body, multiple responders said, adding that she'd apparently been dead at least a week.

Mark Winter -- who the friends said has Alzheimer's disease -- was brought in for questioning and allegedly assaulted two officers at some point in the process, records show.

He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, as well as with disturbing or desecrating human remains.

Authorities sent Winter to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained held on Tuesday pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Meanwhile, the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office was conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death -- assisted by the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

Emails seeking information were sent Monday and Tuesday to the office of Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella, whose detectives filed the charges against Winter.

