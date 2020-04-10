'We're Seeing Some Light:' COVID-19 Cases Take Seven Days Or More To Double In Bergen, Salem

New Jersey is beginning to see some light, literally.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday showed a map of New Jersey that measures the amount of time it takes cases to double using shades of color.

Red indicates the areas that doubled the quickest, then, orange, then yellow and then shades of nude. The lighter the color, the longer the doubling.

"Friday was first day with two counties showing a new color," Murphy said. "[Coronavirus] is doubling in at least seven days or more."

When the map was first showed, many counties were shades of pink and Bergen County was bright red, indicating cases were doubling overnight.

Salem County, which was red just a few days ago, is the lightest color on the map.

What's even more encouraging, Murphy said, is that Bergen County was the same color as Salem County on Friday.

Bergen was the area hit first and hardest by coronavirus in New Jersey, also the first to take extreme measures to "flatten the curve," spearheaded by Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco.

Then, the rest of New Jersey followed suit.

"The fact that that's beginning to show that shade and get other counties continue to clock over are good early signs," the governor said. "Too early to spike any footballs, but those are two important early signs."

New Jersey is starting to flatten the curve, Gov. Phil Murphy said.

There were 54,588 coronavirus cases as of Friday in New Jersey, including 7,570 hospitalizations and 1,663 patients on ventilators, Murphy said.

However, 682 patients have been discharged, the governor said.

"We are at least beginning to see some light here," Murphy said Friday. "That's a big deal."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.