Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Third Fire In 38 Months Ravages Garden Center Greenhouse In Paramus (VIDEO)
News

WEEKEND STORM: 2 To 6 Inches Of Snow Forecast Across North Jersey

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Here's how much snow is being forecast across north Jersey for Saturday's storm.
Here's how much snow is being forecast across north Jersey for Saturday's storm. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

A winter storm headed to New Jersey this weekend could drop between two and six inches of snow on the northern part of the state, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

The NWS issued a wind advisory for most of the region until 10 p.m. Thursday, with gusts up to 45 miles per hour possible. Some flurries are expected at night but Friday will be mostly sunny, and temperatures in the mid 20s and low 30s.

Snow on Saturday will begin to fall just before 4 p.m., with one to three inches expected in eastern Union, eastern Essex, eastern Passaic, most of Bergen and all of Hudson County.

Four to six inches were being forecast in western Essex, northwestern Union and western Passaic counties.

Morris, Sussex and Hunterdon counties are expected to get three to four inches, while Warren County could get the most -- between four and six inches, the NWS says.

Some parts of the state could get as much as six inches of snow.

National Weather Service

Snow will likely turn to rain or sleet overnight Saturday, with a chance of snow possible Sunday morning in the northernmost parts of the state.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.