Weapon-Wielding Suspect Shot, Killed In Edison, State Authorities Say

UPDATE: A man wielding a "sharp-edged weapon" was shot and killed by police at an apartment complex near the Menlo Park Mall in Edison, state authorities said.

Officers responding to a call at the Margate apartment complex on Judson Street encountered the suspect shortly after 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, Acting New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said.

"During the encounter, two officers discharged their service weapon, fatally wounding the individual," Platkin said. "A sharp-edged weapon was recovered near the decedent.

"Officers and emergency medical personnel rendered first aid to the individual, who was pronounced deceased on scene via telemetry at 4:41 p.m.," the attorney general said.

His identity was being temporarily withheld.

State law and his own guidelines require Platkin's office to investigate deaths that occur “during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody," no matter what the circumstances are, he said.

The guidelines guarantee that the investigation is done “in a full, impartial and transparent manner," removing politics or personal agendas.

Once the investigation by Platkin’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) is complete, the results are presented to a grand jury -- ordinarily consisting of 16 to 23 citizens -- that determines whether or not there's cause to suspect any wrongdoing on the part of law enforcement.

