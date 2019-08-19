'We Will Support You' Community Tells NJ Boy Whose Entire Family Died In Crash

An 11-year-old boy from Carteret is recovering at home after a deadly crash that took the lives of his parents and only sister.

More than $147,000 had been raised as of Monday evening on a GoFundMe for Yashvir Singh, who suffered a broken pelvis in the accident.

Yashvir's parents Gurmeet Sing, 44, and Jasleen Kaur, 38, were killed instantly Thursday night while driving back to New Jersey from Virginia when a pick-up truck driver lot control and slammed into their minivan.

His sister, Harjas Kaur, 6, also died.

The GoFundMe remembered Gurmeet Singh as a "man of few words but many smiles.

"While nobody can ever fulfill the void in Yash's life, as friends and family, the least we can do is to come together and contribute our share for the medical expenses of Yash, funeral expenses of the family, and more importantly, contribute towards the future of Yash."

The campaign organizers say they will be putting donations toward a trust fund that Yashvir can access when he turns 18 years old.

Condolences and words of comfort from around the world poured in.

"As Sikh community we need to be with him during this difficult time," Jasdeep Grewal said. "Not just not but later in his life when he needs family."

"Yash know you are not alone," Betty Crespo said. "As a community, you have friends, we will support you."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.