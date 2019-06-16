Contact Us
Wayne VFW Could Be Rezoned For Housing

Cecilia Levine
Wayne's VFW building is facing a rezoning.
Wayne's VFW building is facing a rezoning. Photo Credit: Google Maps

After four auctions in an attempt to sell the former VFW building, Wayne officials are considering rezoning the property.

The Newark Pompton Turnpike facility is currently zoned for industrial use but could become medium-density housing if council approves an ordinance to do so, NorthJersey.com reports.

The building served as headquarters for Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post for decades before folding in 2011, the outlet says.

