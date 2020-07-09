Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Jersey Shore Mobster Gets 6+ Years In Fed Pen For Pound Of Coke, Loaded Gun
News

Wayne Shopping Center With 7 Tenants Could Open This Fall

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
The Parke at Hamburg shopping center is located at 910 Hamburg Turnpike in Wayne -- space which was previously vacant. Photo Credit: The Dietz Partnership
The Parke at Hamburg Photo Credit: The Dietz Partnership

A Wayne shopping center with seven tenants is expected to open its doors this October, reports say.

The Parke at Hamburg occupies seven acres with Trader Joe’s occupying the most space, NorthJersey.com reports.

The shopping center’s contractor, March Associates Construction Inc., is in the process of finishing up work on the building’s exterior, however, a grand opening date has not yet been set.

The center, located at 910 Hamburg Turnpike, consists of three buildings: the main building includes the grocery store as well as The Habit Burger Grill, The Paper Store and Ulta Beauty.

A second building houses a preschool and daycare facility for Everbrook Academy, which occupies 12,870 square feet, the report says.

The last building will be home to Sport Clips and Panera Bread — the latter of which features a 39-seat patio and two drive-thru lanes.

"We look forward to providing surrounding communities with a beautiful center, full of quality tenants, which will offer great goods and services," Bryan Murray, the center’s director of marketing, told NorthJersey.com.

Click here for more from NorthJersey.com.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.