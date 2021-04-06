Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Bergen Broker Gets 18 Months In Fed Pen For 'Short Sale' Scam
News

Wayne PD: Macy's Shoplifter Used Minor To Swipe Clothes

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Daniela Dimitrovska
Daniela Dimitrovska Photo Credit: WAYNE PD

A shoplifter was caught using a minor to steal clothing from a Willowbrook Mall store, authorities said.

Daniela Dimitrovska, 51, of Pequannock and her young companion were detained by security at Macy's Sunday night, Wayne Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.

Both had been "placing clothing in shopping bags that they had brought into the store," Daly said.

Surveillance video also caught Dimitrovska "handing items to the juvenile and placing items in the juvenile’s bag," the captain said. "Both then passed all points of sale and exited the store, where they were apprehended by store security."

The juvenile was released to a guardian at the store, Daly said.

Dimitrovska, meanwhile, was arrested, processed on charges of shoplifting and employing a juvenile in a crime and released on a summons, he said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.