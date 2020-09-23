Wayne PD: Knife-Wielding Woman Beater Threatens To Take Officer's Gun And 'Go Crazy'

Wayne police captured a knife-wielding man who repeatedly punched a woman in the head and then threatened to take an officer’s gun and “go crazy,” authorities said.

Officers responding to the victim’s call summoned the Wayne Memorial First Aid Squad after finding the victim outside outside their Hazen Court apartment, Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.

Orette Campbell had broken down her locked bedroom door to get at her while holding a large knife, then “proceeded to punch the victim repeatedly in the back of the head while threatening to kill her,” Daly said.

The reason? They'd argued over "the cleaning up of gum," the captain said.

Officers seized Campbell, who vowed to disarm one of them, Daly said.

He was sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court on charges of simple assault, making terroristic threats, criminal mischief and weapons offenses.

The victim declined to go to the hospital.

