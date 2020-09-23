Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: OUT OF GAS: Driver Leaves Stolen Jag, Lights Off, In Middle Of Palisades Interstate Parkway
News

Wayne PD: Knife-Wielding Woman Beater Threatens To Take Officer's Gun And 'Go Crazy'

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Orette Campbell
Orette Campbell Photo Credit: Wayne PD

Wayne police captured a knife-wielding man who repeatedly punched a woman in the head and then threatened to take an officer’s gun and “go crazy,” authorities said.

Officers responding to the victim’s call summoned the Wayne Memorial First Aid Squad after finding the victim outside outside their Hazen Court apartment, Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.

Orette Campbell had broken down her locked bedroom door to get at her while holding a large knife, then “proceeded to punch the victim repeatedly in the back of the head while threatening to kill her,” Daly said.

The reason? They'd argued over "the cleaning up of gum," the captain said.

Officers seized Campbell, who vowed to disarm one of them, Daly said.

He was sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court on charges of simple assault, making terroristic threats, criminal mischief and weapons offenses.

The victim declined to go to the hospital.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.