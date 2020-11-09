Wayne PD: Drunken Trespasser Climbs Head First Into Race Car, Can't Get Out

Wayne firefighters had to cut off a roll cage to rescue a drunken trespasser who climbed into a sports car head first and couldn’t get out, authorities said.

Jagdeep Singh, 30, apparently got into the Mazda Miata parked at the Delta gas station on southbound Route 23 to take a nap and got wedged upside-down in the roll cage, Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.

Officers who responded detected an “overwhelming odor of alcohol” and summoned firefighters to get him out, Daly said.

Members of the Wayne Township Memorial First Aid Squad also responded, he said.

The Miata's 60-year-old owner "wasn't very happy" about the situation, one responder said.

Singh was charged with trespassing and hospitalized for alcohol intoxication.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.