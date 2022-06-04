Wayne PD: Cracked Windshield Leads To Gun Arrests Of Wanted Ex-Con, GF

A transplanted ex-con and his girlfriend were carrying a gun when Wayne police stopped them, authorities said.

Jennifer Cabrol was driving a vehicle with Rhode Island license plates and a cracked windshield when Officers Spencer Schoonmaker and Joseph Cobianchi stopped her and passenger Corey Hiler on Route 23, Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.

They quickly discovered an outstanding warrant for Hiler, then learned from police in Rhode Island that the New England native was probably strapped, the captain said.

Passaic County Sheriff’s K-9 Max, who was brought to the scene, helped point police to a .40-caliber handgun in the vehicle, Daly said.

Hiler and Cabrol, both 41 and recently of Wayne, were then arrested on gun possession charges, the captain said.

Hiler was charged with an additional count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, he said.

He and Cabrol were both being held in the Passaic County Jail pending court action.

