Wayne PD: Convicted Felon Wanted For Robbery Presents Green Card Of Elderly Foreigner As ID

A 33-year-old Rutherford man wanted on burglary and robbery charges tried giving a Wayne police officer who stopped him a green card belonging to an elderly man from Haiti as identification, authorities said.

Joshua Ellerbee then showed Officer Harrison Kirby a Social Security card with the other man’s name on it, Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.

Kirby had stopped Ellerbee for having heavily tinted front windows, the captain said.

“The driver claimed he previously had a New Jersey driver’s license,” Daly said. “However, nothing could be found in the system under the name he provided.”

Kirby contacted Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to verify the green card and learned the truth about the green card, the captain said.

Ellerbee – who has a criminal record that stretches back nearly 15 years -- provided his real name once he was taken into custody, Daly said.

That’s when police found outstanding warrants for robbery of Paterson and for burglary out of Wayne, he said.

They charged Ellerbee with hindering apprehension and exhibiting a false document and sent him to the Passaic County Jail.

