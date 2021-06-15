Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

News

Wayne Mechanic, 23, Indicted In Crash Death Of Paterson Motorist

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Asante Cugliari
Asante Cugliari Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A 23-year-old mechanic from Wayne was indicted on death by auto and vehicular homicide charges for a crash last summer that killed a Paterson man, authorities announced.

Asante Cugliari was drunk and under the influence of pot when he sped through a stop sign and his Hyundai Genesis T-boned a Dodge Charger near the 10th Avenue circle at Route 20 shortly before 10 p.m. Aug. 9, the indictment returned in Paterson alleges.

The Charger driver, Gustavo Marte, 58, was killed instantly, it says.

Surveillance footage showed Cugliari racing down East 26th Street before his sedan slammed into the Charger at Ninth Avenue, authorities charged.

Cugliari, who they said had previous violations as well as an accident on his record, was hospitalized after the crash.

Cugliari has remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending trial since a judge revoked his initial release.

An arraignment on the indictment will be scheduled in Superior Court in Paterson.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.