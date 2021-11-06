Wayne Man Strangles Roommate With Bare Hands, Authorities Say

A Wayne man strangled his older roommate with his bare hands during an argument in their condo, said authorities who charged him with murder.

Frank Rance, 38, was arrested at the Hinchman Avenue condo off Ratzer Road by police who tried in vain to save Frank Majuri, 60, before he died shortly after midnight Saturday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Wayne Police Chief Jack McNiff said in a joint announcement.

Officers had gone to the home on a call of a domestic dispute shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday, Valdes and McNiff said.

The officers “were able to deescalate the matter between the two residents involved” and then left, they said.

Police who returned to the home on a 11:40 p.m. call of an unresponsive man found an unresponsive Majuri on the floor, authorities said.

The officers tried CPR but couldn't revive him, they said.

The two men apparently were arguing when Rance grabbed Majuri by the throat and strangled him, Valdes and McNiff said.

Rance was being held Saturday in the Passaic County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson on first-degree murder charges.

