Wayne Entrepreneur Gets 366 Days For Ducking $550G In Payroll Taxes

A Wayne entrepreneur who owned and operated several businesses in and around Fair Lawn was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison Wednesday for ducking nearly $550,000 in payroll taxes.

Dennis Saccurato, 68, must serve out the entire term because there’s no parole in the federal prison system.

U.S. District Court Judge Susan D. Wigenton in Trenton also sentenced him to three years of supervised release.

All told, Saccurato failed to pay over approximately $549,715.29 in employment taxes for cleaning product businesses in Fair Lawn – among them, Sparta Chem Inc., Horizon Products LLC, Compu-Kleen, and Start West Labs -- Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said.

Rather than go to trial, he accepted a deal from the government and pleaded guilty to tax evasion.

Saccurato admitted during a teleconferenced plea hearing with Wigenton last September that he failed to withhold, report and pay over employment taxes to the IRS from 2014 through 2016.

He also admitted that he was required to file IRS Form 941 on a quarterly basis but failed to do so.

Honig credited special agents of IRS-Criminal Investigation in Newark with the investigation leading to the plea and sentencing, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Macurdy of her Economic Crimes Unit in Newark.

