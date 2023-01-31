Wayne Driver Lighting Cigarette Causes Head-On Crash In Oakland: Police

Two drivers from Wayne were injured in a head-on crash that Oakland police said was caused when one of them tried to light a cigarette.

The distracted 58-year-old smoker crossed the double-yellow line on Ramapo Valley Road, where her KIA slammed into a Honda Pilot driven by a 65-year-old township woman in front of the Oakland Diner, Capt. Timothy Keenan said.

The smoker was extricated by firefighters because the front fender of the KIA had been pushed into the driver's side door, jamming it shut, Keenan said.

She'd also complained of chest pains, he said.

The woman was taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson after being removed from the vehicle, the captain said. She also received a summons for failing to maintain a lane, he said.

The Pilot driver escaped with only a contusion on her lower arm, Keenan said.

