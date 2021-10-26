Wawayanda State Park Expanded With ‘Small But Critical’ Land Purchase

Wawayanda State Park in West Milford will soon receive a trail addition through a private purchase by the Land Conservancy of New Jersey.

The land acquisition, located between Wawayanda State Park and Abram S. Hewitt State Forest, completes the Terrace Pond North Trail and is full of mountain laurel, eastern hemlock, oaks, birches, and striped maple.

The 2.5-acre purchase from owner Norma Schadegg also adds a buffer for timber rattlesnake and northern copperhead habitats throughout the nearby cliffs.

“Paired with the protection of 10 adjacent acres by The Land Conservancy of New Jersey and the Trail Conference several years ago, this acquisition is a great victory for the public’s enjoyment of the Terrace Pond North Trail and the beautiful land it crosses,” said New York-New Jersey Trail Conference (NYNJTC) Executive Director Joshua Howard.

“Although small in size, preserving the land was key in securing the last section of the Terrace Pond Trail North,” said Project manager Linda Gloshinski. “This trail should be on everyone’s bucket list, as the vistas are breathtaking, especially in fall.”

Click here for more information about the Wawayanda State Park expansion and the permanent securing of public trail access.

