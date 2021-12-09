Wawa To Break Ground In Sussex County

Wawa will be breaking ground in Sussex County on Dec. 10 for the opening of their newest location, NJ Advance Media reports.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the new Wawa will happen at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Route 15 and Route 206 in Frankford Township. The store will occupy the former space of The Chatterbox, an iconic New Jersey drive-in restaurant that shut down three years ago and was demolished in March 2021.

The latest location for the convenience chain will be the first Wawa in Sussex County. It is expected to open in the summer of 2022

Wawa has seen a massive expansion of stores in the Garden State, with two new locations opening in Butler and Plainfield recently. The company also has plans to open more locations in Mount Holly, Chesterfield Township, and Bridgeton by the end of 2021.

