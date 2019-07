Riley is getting a steak dinner next time Mark Stinziano sees him.

The West Milford dad's home surveillance camera captured his neighbor's black lab mix charge into his backyard and scare off a bear.

"He is an awesome pup that comes to check on the kids from time to time," Stinziano said on Facebook. "Now he is keeping them safe!"

Click video above to watch.

