WATCH: Screaming Match Erupts At Vigil For Ridgewood's Devra Freelander Killed By Cement Truck

A screaming match between upset bicyclists and passing truck drivers broke out at the vigil for an up-and-coming artist from Ridgewood, who was fatally struck by a cement truck while crossing a Brooklyn intersection on her bike.

Mourners turned out Wednesday to the intersection where Devra Freelander, 28, was killed Monday by a United Transit Mix truck.

The chaos ensued after a protestor began yelling at a pair of passing trucks with UTM logos that the incident was the driver's fault, Gothamist reports.

The driver had the light, according to police.

The protestor reportedly shouted to the driver: "Stop victim-blaming, you piece of sh*t." The driver yelled back: "How are we supposed to see everyone?" The protestor quickly replied: "It's your job to see everyone!" Click here to watch.

The incident occurred Wednesday in East Williamsburg.

Cyclists turned out to mourn Devra Freelander at the corner where she was killed. A ghostbike was installed in her honor.

A Suffern, N.Y. native, Freelander earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Studio Art at Oberlin College in 2012 and her Master of Fine Arts in sculpture at the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) in 2016.

Freelander was a 2016 founding member of artist collective Material Girls, a support network for women-identifying emerging artist.

According to her bio on the site, Freelander has exhibited at the New York Design Center, the RISD Museum, Zoya Tommy Gallery in Houston Texas, the White Gallery in Lakeville, Conn., and the Fjuk Arts Centre in Iceland.

She is a recipient of the 2016 St. Botolph Club Foundation Emerging Artist Award, a participant in the 2016-2017 Lower Manhattan Cultural Council Workspace Residency, and will attend the 2017 Arctic Circle Residency.

Devra Freelander

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.