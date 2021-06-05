Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
WATCH: Newark Officers Talk Suicidal Man Off Route 78 Overpass (Video)

Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara reports that a man perched underneath a highway overpass was distraught and wanted to kill himself until two police officers calmed him down and prevented him from committing suicide on May 4, 2021.
Video Credit: Newark NJ Department Public Safety

A video shows the moments Newark police officers rescued a suicidal man from a Route 78 overpass.

The officers responded to an area underneath overpass at Watson and Elizabeth avenues where the distraught man was found perched on the overpass ready to jump around 11:30 p.m. May 4, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

The man can be heard in the 2-minute and 44-second video shouting he wanted to end his life because he was unemployed. A calm officer explains the department has services to help him find a job. 

After nearly two minutes, he agrees, and officers help him to safety.

“Once again, our officers were able to deescalate a life-threatening situation and avoid a tragic outcome," O'Hara said.

"We are thankful the officers were able to help and resolve the situation safely,” Director O’Hara said.

In the past few months, officers have responded to similar suicide attempts and convinced individuals not to take their life. Director O’ Hara encourages those who need help to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Director O'Hara urges anyone with information regarding any criminal activity to call the Department’s 24-hour Crime Stopper Tip Line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpublicsafety.org or through our Smartphone app available at iTunes or on Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the app.   

