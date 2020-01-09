WATCH: Hundreds Attend Fallen Hackettstown K-9 Officer Jada's Memorial Procession

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Valerie Musson
Hundreds of Hackettstown residents and local police officers attended Monday’s procession and memorial service for K-9 Jada, which was captured in a touching video.
Hundreds of Hackettstown residents and law enforcement officials turned out at the procession and memorial service honoring the late K-9 Jada Monday.

The 5-year-old Belgian Malinois was with the Hackettstown Police Department since 2016, and suffered an abrupt and unexpected medical episode while on duty Aug. 19.

She died at Newton Animal Hospital -- her owner and handler, Officer Christopher Laver by her side.

The procession begins with ceremonial bagpipes to honor the fallen K-9 officer. Several officers can also be seen with K-9 companions by their side before driving through local streets during Jada’s memorial.

The video, made by Anthony Preziosi, then shows an emotional slideshow with pictures of Jada and Laver’s time spent on the force.

“A dog is a man’s best friend,” reads the video’s opening quote. “A police K-9 is the community’s best friend.”

Click here for the full video.

