WATCH: Front Yard Black Bear Fight Captured By Sussex County Dad

A Sussex County dad recorded battle between a pair of black bears on his front lawn.

Corey Bale heard growls and the bears' jaws hitting together before he captured the brawl less than 30 feet from his Frankford house last week.

Bale suspects the battle was over a female hiding behind his shed.

Scared? Nope. Amazed? Absolutely.

"In Sussex County you have to live with the bears so to respect them," he said. "It's not fear at all."

His video had garnered more than 390,000 views and nearly 7,000 views on Facebook as of Thursday afternoon.

Warning: video contains expletives.

Watch video above.

