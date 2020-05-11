WATCH: Biden Supporters Stage Dance Parties Outside Pennsylvania Convention Center

The streets of Philadelphia looked more like disco parties Thursday evening as workers continued to count ballots inside of the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Disco music echoed through Arch and 12th streets, where Joe Biden's supporters -- dressed in costume and holding signs -- danced the night away.

Some of Donald Trump's supporters stopped by early in the evening and were apparently chanting "Four more years!" CBS reports. But Biden's supporters yelled back: "Count every vote!" and continued dancing.

"There are currently 9 sad Trumpers corralled in a pen of their own making outside the PA Convention Center in Philly," Instagram user sjl718 said. "Why are they fighting so hard here? They can’t really think there’s any significant amount of votes for them left in this city!"

"Protests in the morning and protests at night," Jennyologist wrote on Instagram. "The city is full of stillness and anxiety. News reporters and cops on every corner. Keep up the counting Philly."

Some pockets around the convention center seemed more like disco parties (scroll for videos).

Some Trump's supporters told CBS reporters they didn't want any fraud happening, while Biden's supporters said they wanted every vote to count.

FiveThirtyEight contributor Dan Hopkins -- a professor of political science at the University of Pennsylvania -- said around 9:40 p.m. that new ballots from Monroe County, PA (which borders New Jersey) puts Biden ahead of Trump by approximately 42,000 votes.

"That’s a meaningful number," Hopkins said, "it’s now below the 44,000 by which Trump won the state in 2016."

"Bipartisan teams of county election officials are ensuring that all ballots are counted accurately and securely," Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said. "Their number one priority is ensuring every eligible vote is counted."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.