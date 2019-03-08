WATCH: Bat Hitches A Ride Aboard Newark-Bound Flight

A passenger aboard a Spirit Airlines flight from Charlotte, North Carolina to Newark Wednesday took video of a bat that had somehow gotten aboard the plane.

The passenger, a 23-year-old named Peter Scattini, shot the video while aboard the 6 a.m. flight bound for Newark Liberty International Airport.

me, twice a year: “i’ll never fly spirit again.”

me, this morning, after deciding i’d rather save 12 dollars: pic.twitter.com/ASqk3bb89j — Peter Scattini (@jpscattini) July 31, 2019

Here's video by another passenger:

Here’s a crazy flight experience. A bat was on the plane headed to Newark. It came out while the plane was in the air. Luckily no one was hurt. One of the passengers caught it and put it in the bathroom. @karenhunter pic.twitter.com/lV0HgHptjY — My friends call me Lisa (@adrilisasmiddle) July 31, 2019

Spirit Airlines told HuffPost that “a stowaway bat” was on the flight from Charlotte to Newark and that it was “removed once on the ground by animal control officers.”

“The aircraft was disinfected and searched as a precaution,” a representative from Spirit said in a statement. “It is believed the bat started its journey in Charlotte, flying into an overhead bin while our crews were doing overnight maintenance.”

There were no reported injuries.

