Wash. Twp. Police Officer Smells Smoke, Evacuates Units Before Townhouse Fire Spreads

Cecilia Levine
Long Valley firefighters work to put out a Washington Township townhouse fire Saturday.
Long Valley firefighters work to put out a Washington Township townhouse fire Saturday. Photo Credit: Long Valley Fire Co. 1

More damage from a townhouse fire may have been done had a nearby police officer not smelled smoke.

Officer Adam Feichter was completing an investigation with Cpl. Kirk Griffin last Saturday, when he noticed smoke coming from one of the Hasting Square Townhouses around 4:30 p.m., Police Lt. Douglas Compton said.

The officers made sure no one was home before evacuating the adjacent units, as the Washington Township Fire Department knocked out the blaze with help from mutual aid companies, Compton said.

"The cause of the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature and the townhome was a total loss," Compton said.

"The surrounding townhomes were not damaged."

