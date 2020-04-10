Warren County Senior Living Home Has 26 Coronavirus Cases, 9 Deaths

One senior living facility in Warren County has a total of 26 residents and staff members who tested positive for COVID-19, as well as several deaths from the virus, reports say.

The Chelsea at Brookfield in White Township currently has 26 COVID-19 cases: 19 residents and seven staff members, officials said.

Nine of the 19 residents with the virus have died in the past several weeks, officials said.

Four of the seven staff members who were tested positive have since returned to work, and others continue to recover at home.

The patients who died from the virus were in their 80s and 90s, officials said.

The center continues to follow quarantining guidelines set by the CDC. Meals are now delivered on disposable plates to limit trips to the kitchen, for example.

Meanwhile, all staff members are-prescreened before shifts and have access to gloves, masks and other PPE.

Nursing homes have been hit particularly hard by COVID-19. Twenty-four residents and 18 workers had coronavirus as of Thursday at a senior living facility in Morris County. A veterans home in Bergen County was on track for 68 deaths in 30 days.

