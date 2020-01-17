Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

News

Warren County Marijuana Dispensary Sets Spring Opening

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
A marijuana growing operation in Morris County has been approved by the New Jersey Department of Health, officials said Thursday.
A marijuana growing operation in Morris County has been approved by the New Jersey Department of Health, officials said Thursday. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Marijuana dispensary chain "The Apothecarium" has set a spring opening for its newest location in Phillipsburg.

A marijuana growing operation in Morris County for global cannabinoid company TerrAscend, which owns The Apothecarium, was recently approved by the New Jersey Department of Health.

TerrAscend will provide marijuana for the Warren County treatment center.

The Phillipsburg facility will open at 55 S. Main Street, the former Phillipsburg Trust Co. building, reports say.

Click here for more from NJ.com.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.