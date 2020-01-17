Warren County Marijuana Dispensary Sets Spring Opening

Marijuana dispensary chain "The Apothecarium" has set a spring opening for its newest location in Phillipsburg.

A marijuana growing operation in Morris County for global cannabinoid company TerrAscend, which owns The Apothecarium, was recently approved by the New Jersey Department of Health.

TerrAscend will provide marijuana for the Warren County treatment center.

The Phillipsburg facility will open at 55 S. Main Street, the former Phillipsburg Trust Co. building, reports say.

