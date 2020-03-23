Warren County Man Who Took Fatal Fall Also Tested Positive For Coronavirus, Advisory Says

A Warren County man who died in a Pennsylvania hospital after suffering a head injury in a fall at home also tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

The 61-year-old Washington Borough man died at St. Luke’s University Hospital in Fountain Hill Friday night, NJ.com reports .

The patient’s primary cause of death was a head injury from a fall, but COVID-19 is also listed as a “contributing factor,” according to a release from Lehigh County Coroner Eric Minnich.

The patient, along with a 60-year-old man recovering at home, are the first two COVID-19 cases reported in Washington Borough.

New Jersey currently has 1,327 confirmed cases and 16 deaths related to the virus.

