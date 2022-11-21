Contact Us
Wanted Sex Offender Had 400 Heroin Folds, Crack Vials At Route 46 Motel: South Hackensack PD

Robert Norman
Robert Norman Photo Credit: SOUTH HACKENSACK PD

A registered sex offender with a mounting pile of outstanding warrants was caught with hundreds of heroin folds and crack vials during a South Hackensack police stop, authorities said.

Robert Norman, 39, of Wantage, was a passenger in a 2006 Volkswagen Passat stopped by Detectives Brian Kropp and Sean Bannon for several violations after it pulled away from the Congress Inn motel on Route 46, Detective Sgt. James Donatello said.

Norman, who's known to police in North Jersey, tried identifying himself as "Abdullah Booker," the sergeant said.

The detectives seized Norman after determining that he was wanted out of various jurisdictions -- Paterson, West Milford and Kinnelon, among them, according to court records.

Norman also failed to register as a Megan's Law sex offender, said Donatello, who commands his department's detective bureau.

In Norman's backpack the detectives found 290 wax folds of heroin and 102 plastic vials of crack cocaine, the sergeant said.

Police charged Norman with various drug counts following Friday night's stop. He was sent to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained held on Monday, Nov. 21.

The 37-year-old driver from Tenafly was released without charges.

Meanwhile, Donatello praised Kropp and Bannon for "proactively making the community safer from drugs and crime."  

