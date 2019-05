Wallington ShopRite Sells $30G Scratch-Off Winner

New Jersey Lottery players claimed more than $113 million in prizes playing scratch-off games in March.

Tickets with top prizes worth more than $10,000 were sold at the following North Jersey locations:

Rockaway , QuickChek, West Main Street: Instant Cash Millionaire, $1 million

, QuickChek, West Main Street: Instant Cash Millionaire, Elizabeth , K & J Food Mart, Spring Street: $1,000,000 Spectacular, $1 million

, K & J Food Mart, Spring Street: $1,000,000 Spectacular, Jersey City, Gateway Newstands, Washington Boulevard: 1522 Diamonds and Dollars, $200,000

Gateway Newstands, Washington Boulevard: 1522 Diamonds and Dollars, Newark , News City, Washington Street,: $18,000,000 Silver Payout, $200,000

, News City, Washington Street,: $18,000,000 Silver Payout, Haledon , Photo World, Haledon Avenue: Big Money Spectacular, $30,000

, Photo World, Haledon Avenue: Big Money Spectacular, Wallington ShopRite, Paterson Avenue: Big Money Spectacular, $30,000

ShopRite, Paterson Avenue: Big Money Spectacular, Union City, Tamara Deli, Bergenline Avenue: Crossword, $20,000

Tamara Deli, Bergenline Avenue: Crossword, Parsippany : Green Hills Liquor, Parsippany Road: Crossword, $20,000

: Green Hills Liquor, Parsippany Road: Crossword, Jersey City, Ms Grocery, Montgomery Street: Crossword, $20,000

Ms Grocery, Montgomery Street: Crossword, Cranford , 7-Eleven, South Avenue East: Instant Bingo, $15,000

, 7-Eleven, South Avenue East: Instant Bingo, North Bergen, J & BMP Services Corp: Tonnelle Avenue, $10,000 Bonus, $10,000

J & BMP Services Corp: Tonnelle Avenue, $10,000 Bonus, Newark , L&J Mini Market, Adams Street: $10,000 Bonus , $10,000

, L&J Mini Market, Adams Street: $10,000 Bonus South Orange, University News Stop, Irvington Avenue: $10,000 Bonus, $10,000

