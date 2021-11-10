Wallington Mom, Paterson Man Charged With Murder In Death Of 8-Month-Old

A 20-year-old Wallington woman and an accused heroin dealer from Paterson were both charged with murder in the death of her 8-month-old baby.

Ashley Roman and Joshua Delgado, 22, brought the infant to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center on Oct. 25, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim M. Baycora said in a joint announcement.

The child died soon after, they said without elaborating on the cause or circumstances.

The New Jersey Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a homicide, Valdes and Baycora said.

Both Roman and Delgado, who they said isn’t related to the infant, were subsequently arrested by detectives from Valdes's office on Tuesday. Both are charged with first-degree murder.

Roman is also charged with child endangerment. Delgado is also charged with several heroin possession counts, including having the drug for sale.

Roman was being held at the Passaic County Jail and Delgado at the Bergen County Jail. A first court appearance for both was expected for both in Superior Court in Paterson sometime next week.

