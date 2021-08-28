Wallington Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Elmwood Park Pre-Teen

A Wallington man who was once accused of having sex with a minor was arrested again on charges of sexually assaulting a pre-teen in Elmwood Park eight years ago, authorities confirmed.

Rene A. Castaneda, 43, remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail following his arrest the day before on aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and child endangerment charges.

The unemployed Salvadoran national has an extensive criminal history in Bergen County dating back more than a decade, records show.

Authorities in 2015 charged him with the statutory rape of a 14-year-old girl. How those charges were resolved couldn't immediately be determined. READ MORE….

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Friday that his Special Victims Unit began a new investigation after being contacted by the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency.

Detectives determined that Castenada sexually assaulted a minor who was under 13 at the time at a residence in Elmwood Park in 2013, the prosecutor said.

