North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Wallington Man Charged With Physically Abusing Child

Jerry DeMarco
Carlos A. Ramirez
Carlos A. Ramirez Photo Credit: BCPO

An unemployed Wallington man was charged with assaulting and injuring a child, authorities said.

Carlos A. Ramirez, 34, remained free pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court on child abuse charges, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Detectives from his Special Victims Unit investigated along with Wallington police after receiving information from the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency, the prosecutor said.

“The investigation revealed that Ramirez physically assaulted the child, which resulted in injury,” he said.

Other details were deliberately scant to protect the victim’s identity.

