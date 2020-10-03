Wallington Driver Killed In RR Trestle Crash

A Wallington driver was killed in a Saturday night crash near the Wood-Ridge border.

The 70-something victim may have suffered a medical episode before his mini-SUV slammed into a Main Avenue railroad trestle and spun around shortly after 8:30 p.m., responders said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit joined borough police, firefighters and the Wallington Emergency Squad. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

