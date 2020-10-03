Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Wallington Driver Killed In RR Trestle Crash

Jerry DeMarco
The vehicle hit the railroad trestle on Main Avenue in Wallington.
The vehicle hit the railroad trestle on Main Avenue in Wallington. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A Wallington driver was killed in a Saturday night crash near the Wood-Ridge border.

The 70-something victim may have suffered a medical episode before his mini-SUV slammed into a Main Avenue railroad trestle and spun around shortly after 8:30 p.m., responders said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit joined borough police, firefighters and the Wallington Emergency Squad. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

