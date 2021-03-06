Wallington Detectives Arrest Local Man In Theft Of Donation Jar For Sick Kids

A drug user snatched a jar filled with donations for sick children from the counter of a Wallington deli before he was identified and arrested by detectives, authorities said.

Adrian Siwek, 30, was wearing a gray hooded NASA sweatshirt and knit cap when he entered the Super Deli on Wallington Avenue on Monday and diverted the casher’s attention away from the plastic container, Police Capt. Shawn Kudlacik said.

Detective Lt. Joseph Rock identified Siwek by reviewing the store surveillance video after the owner reported the theft on Thursday, Kudlacik said.

Detective Brian Rosas cruised by one of Siwek’s haunts at the corner of Main and Van Winkle avenues and found him there – wearing the same clothing as Monday, the captain said.

Rosjas arrested Siwek, who Kudlacik said was carrying 14 cut prescription pills of some type wrapped in foil, five syringes, two empty wax paper folds (one stamped “TARGET” in red ink), two pipes and a scale.

Detectives charged Siwek with theft, illegal possession of prescription drugs and possession of the syringes, as well as the scale and folds, for drug use or sale.

He was released pending a March 22 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

