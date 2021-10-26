Volunteer Carpenters Begin Reviving Paramus Firehouse

Paramus' bravest are getting a welcome assist from a group of benevolent tradesmen in renovating one of their firehouses.

Members of The Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters Local 253 who volunteered their services began this past weekend by installing new drywall in the second-floor meeting room and staircase leading to it at the Company 1 firehouse.

Volunteer members of the International Union of Painters and Tapers District Council 711 Local 1976 will join the carpenters next in taping and finishing the drywall.

Local 253 has a long history of volunteering to help area frontline workers.

Providing the equipment was Sloan and Company, with materials obtained from L&W Supply.

As one union member put it, the carpenters are "paying it forward" to volunteer firefighters and EMS workers who "come out at 2-3 in the morning for a medical emergency or, worse yet, a fire in your home."

Several local government officials and Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco -- himself a veteran Paramus firefighter -- came to thank the volunteers.

