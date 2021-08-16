Viral Video Shows NJ Pizza Shop 'Karen' Flipping Out Over 37 Cent Price Increase

Video of a woman demanding her money back from a Jersey Shore pizzeria that apparently increased a price by 37 cents is going viral on TikTok.
The video was posted by TikTok user __onetonsoup__ shows the "Karen" cursing at teen workers of the Seaside Heights pizzeria.
According to That Viral Feed, she was upset after the pizzeria hiked the price of pizza from $5.67 to $6.
"I want my money back," she says. "Take your food back. And I want a f---ing number [of a manager]."
The video had garnered 3.2 million views as of Aug. 16.
TikTok users commended workers for standing up for themselves.
