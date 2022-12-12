Violent NJ Ex-Con Who Once Made Headlines Hangs Himself At Bergen Jail

A disgraced former police officer who'd served time for threatening to kill his then-wife more than 10 years ago was found hanged in his cell at the Bergen County Jail over the weekend, authorities confirmed.

Keith C. Reilly, 42, was pronounced dead from suicide at Hackensack University Medical Center at 5:15 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, Sheriff Anthony Cureton said.

Officers assigned to the secure housing unit were conducting routine checks when they found Reilly suspended from the HVAC system by a bedsheet, the sheriff said.

He'd strangled himself, Cureton said, adding that an investigation was continuing.

Reilly, most recently of West Orange, had been arrested on charges of aggravated assault, making terroristic threats and unlawful weapons possession last week out of Wantage, NJ, records show.

Reilly made headlines in 2008 when he violated a protection order and held his wife at gunpoint with his service weapon in what was their home at the time in Sussex County.

Authorities said Reilly also head-butted the victim, bit her face and ordered her to slit her own wrists with a steak knife that he then threatened her with at the Andover residence.

It was among several run-ins the father of two had with the law after he was fired from the West Orange Police Department.

Reilly took a deal from prosecutors, pleading guilty to making terroristic threats and criminal restraint.

A judge in Newton, in turn, later sentenced him to 180 days in jail. Reilly was also ordered to undergo anger management counseling, attend AA meetings and complete 100 hours of community service.

He was also banned from ever getting another job in law enforcement in New Jersey.

